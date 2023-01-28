Takrit and Suritpreeya Emerge Victorious in JAT C Class
Takrit Supagonchoowong and Suritpreeya Pruksanubal employed their impressive forms to lift up the boys’ and girls’ C class trophies during the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) golf event at the Southern Hills Golf & Country Club in Hat Yai, Songkhla on Saturday.
The 11-year-old Takrit birdied once on the 11th hole and made two bogeys on the sixth and eighth for a 73. His total of seven over-par-151 was matched by first round leader Wannagorn Bennukul but his better hole-by-hole record propelled him to the title in the boys 10-12 division.
“I was playing really well. I had my heart in my mouth at some point. But I tried to clam down even I didn’t make some putts. I tried to give my all out there,” said Takrit.
Suritpreeya, also at 11, fought back from two bogeys at the front nine to fire four birdies after the turn for a final 70. She completed a wire-to-wire victory on one under-par-143, eight ahead of Rinlapat Jantara on the girls’ side.
“I was really determined to do well since the qualifying round. I was training hard and it paid off this week. I hit the iron close to the pins and made birdies. To be honest, I was so excited at the first tee, but I was so happy to keep my cool and ended with a win,” the girl said.
In class A (age 15-18), Wittaya Ngamhom, despite a disappointing 77, still maintained in the lead on four over-par-148 after the second round of the boys’ category. The 14-year-old had only one birdie as opposed to three bogeys and a double bogey on the fourth hole. Falling a shot behind on 149 was Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri who shot a round of 73. In the girls’ event, Pryfon Prom-on carded a 75 and an overall 12 over-par-156. She is now the favourite to win the title with a huge lead over Peeyaporn Intasae who trailed 16 strokes behind.
In B class (age 13-14), Tantikorn Klinpeng fired three birdies against two bogeys for a second round 71, sitting glued on top of the leader’s board with a total even-par-144 in the boys’ event while Arisa Bintachitt shot a 74 for a total three over-par-147 in the girls’ competition.
The season-opening edition is one of the six JAT circuits to be held in Thailand this year. It is competed in a stroke-play format and divided into three age groups: 10-12 years, 13-14 years, and 15-18 years.
Each stop features World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard which will serve as the path for youngsters to pursue their golf career in the future. Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Asian Junior Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open.
Players, boy and girl, with outstanding results from circuits 1-2 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits from JAT circuits 1-3 will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4.