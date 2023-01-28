Takrit and Suritpreeya Emerge Victorious in JAT C Class

“I was playing really well. I had my heart in my mouth at some point. But I tried to clam down even I didn’t make some putts. I tried to give my all out there,” said Takrit.

Suritpreeya, also at 11, fought back from two bogeys at the front nine to fire four birdies after the turn for a final 70. She completed a wire-to-wire victory on one under-par-143, eight ahead of Rinlapat Jantara on the girls’ side.

“I was really determined to do well since the qualifying round. I was training hard and it paid off this week. I hit the iron close to the pins and made birdies. To be honest, I was so excited at the first tee, but I was so happy to keep my cool and ended with a win,” the girl said.

In class A (age 15-18), Wittaya Ngamhom, despite a disappointing 77, still maintained in the lead on four over-par-148 after the second round of the boys’ category. The 14-year-old had only one birdie as opposed to three bogeys and a double bogey on the fourth hole. Falling a shot behind on 149 was Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri who shot a round of 73. In the girls’ event, Pryfon Prom-on carded a 75 and an overall 12 over-par-156. She is now the favourite to win the title with a huge lead over Peeyaporn Intasae who trailed 16 strokes behind.



