Why Chonburi’s Sasom declined to shake hands with Buriram’s Japanese coach

Sasom’s clarification came after he reportedly declined to shake hands with Buriram coach Masatada Ishii before the start of the Hilux Revo Thai League 2022/23 match between the two teams on Sunday.

Speaking to the press after his team’s 0-2 defeat, Sasom said that he did not know Ishii personally, and added that he did not regret losing to Buriram United.