Why Chonburi’s Sasom declined to shake hands with Buriram’s Japanese coach
Chonburi FC coach Sasom Pobprasert has denied snubbing Buriram United’s Japanese coach on Sunday, explaining that they did not know each other.
Sasom’s clarification came after he reportedly declined to shake hands with Buriram coach Masatada Ishii before the start of the Hilux Revo Thai League 2022/23 match between the two teams on Sunday.
Speaking to the press after his team’s 0-2 defeat, Sasom said that he did not know Ishii personally, and added that he did not regret losing to Buriram United.
A video of Sasom's apparent snub went viral among netizens. The video shows him avoiding the Japanese coach twice. Sasom had also declined to shake hands with the Japanese coach at Chonburi Stadium on August 27 when the home team lost 2-3 to Buriram United.
"Masatada Ishii is just a football coach, not a friend," he replied in response to queries from the press.
At Chang Arena Stadium in Buri Ram province on Sunday, Buriram United beat Chonburi FC 2-0, following strikes by Supachai Jaided in the 42nd minute and Goran Čaušić in the 63rd minute.
