Manchester United sign Sabitzer on loan from Bayern munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from FC Bayern Munich.
Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Marcel Sabitzer has joined the club on loan from Bayern Munich until June 2023.
The Austrian midfielder has made 443 career club appearances across Europe, including 54 since joining FC Bayern Munich in August 2021.
Previously he was club captain of RB Leipzig. He has 68 full international caps for the Austria national team.
“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season." said Marcel Sabitzer
“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”
