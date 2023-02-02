10K running race to be held at heart of Bangkok

The cost for a 5 KM race is 350 baht, while a 10 KM race is 450 baht.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha extended an invitation to runners across the country to join the event, saying that Kaotajai 10K Thailand Championship 2023 was created to promote physical activities and more exercises amongst Thais.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Kaotajai ’s president, added the tournament was held in an effort to popularise the Kaotajai association as well as to encourage people to get more exercise.

Meanwhile, Supreda Adulyanon, Manager of ThaiHealth, said that owing to the increase in diseases caused by behavioural factors, ThaiHealth has been in collaboration with its partners to solve this problem.



