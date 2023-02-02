10K running race to be held at heart of Bangkok
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), Athletic Association of Thailand (AAT), Kaotajai Association, and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was signed on Wednesday (February 1) in a bid to organise Kaotajai 10K Thailand Championship 2023, with the aim to promote physical activities amongst Thais.
Being set to take place on January 19 in Bangkok, the starting and finishing locations of the “Kaotajai 10K Thailand Championship” running competition are the same - Suphachalasai Stadium. Joining runners will pass the Siam shopping centre and other well-known tourist attractions during running.
The cost for a 5 KM race is 350 baht, while a 10 KM race is 450 baht.
Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha extended an invitation to runners across the country to join the event, saying that Kaotajai 10K Thailand Championship 2023 was created to promote physical activities and more exercises amongst Thais.
Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Kaotajai ’s president, added the tournament was held in an effort to popularise the Kaotajai association as well as to encourage people to get more exercise.
Meanwhile, Supreda Adulyanon, Manager of ThaiHealth, said that owing to the increase in diseases caused by behavioural factors, ThaiHealth has been in collaboration with its partners to solve this problem.
Apart from promoting physical activity and preventing noncommunicable diseases, the 10K Thailand Championship will also result in a reduction of government expenses, he added.
TAT’s Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that the competition, which will be held in the middle of Bangkok, will bolster the image of the city as it allows runners to pass through several astonishing destinations of the capital.
AAT told that technical assistance such as records and other statistics accumulation will be provided for participating runners throughout the race.
Those interested can either visit https://race.checkrace.com/ktj2023 or Facebook: ก้าวท้าใจ 10K Thailand Championship for further information.