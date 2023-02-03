Ten Hag not commenting after Greenwood's charges dropped
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hasn't given any indication about striker Mason Greenwood's future at the Premier League side.
Greenwood was suspended by the club in January last year when accusations against him surfaced on social media, before he was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault in October.
All of those criminal charges against him were subsequently dropped by police and prosecutors on Thursday (February 2).
United released a brief statement following the news saying the club would "conduct its own process before determining next steps", and Ten Hag pointed to the statement when asked about Greenwood during Friday's (February 3) press conference.
"I can't say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club, and in this moment, I can't add anything," Ten Hag said.
Meanwhile, United's deadline day loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is ready to play and could be handed his debut against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (February 4).
The midfielder, who joined from Bayern Munich until the end of the season, became a late target for United after Christian Eriksen was ruled out because of an ankle injury that could sideline him until early May.
"He did only one session but you can see he's a very fit player and I didn't have different expectations coming from Bayern Munich," Ten Hag told reporters. "I think he is ready to play.
"I think he's a really smart player and I think we gave him some guidance but he knows what to do, he knows the job."
With United's fine recent form propelling them back up the league table and into the top four, Ten Hag was handed a further boost this week when French defender Raphael Varane, who has suffered several injury setbacks during his time in England, announced his retirement from international football aged 29.
"For United, I think it's good news," Ten Hag said. "With his nation it is incredible what he achieved, big respect and I am happy he puts all his energy and experience into this team.