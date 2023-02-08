LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer

Lakers great Abdul-Jabbar, who took the title from Wilt Chamberlain with his signature skyhook on April 5, 1984, sat courtside at Tuesday's game.

Play was stopped to recognize the achievement and to let James address the crowd.

"I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one of a kind," James said.

"To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as Kareem is unbelievable, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to 'The Captain.'"