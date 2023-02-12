Muay Thai legend asks Zuckerberg to referee Facebook dispute with Cambodians

Cambodians have been claiming on Facebook that Buakaw has Cambodian lineage even though Buakaw denies this.

The Facebook page for his Banchamek Gym also reiterates that Buakaw has no problems with Cambodians or their country’s style of kick-boxing: Kun Khmer.

It also asked Cambodian boxing agencies to pay the remaining 2.7 million baht owed for hiring Buakaw to participate in the World Fight Tournament in Cambodia.