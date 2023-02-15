Defending featherweight champ Tawanchai faces tough Muay Thai title defence against Turk

Speaking at PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok on Wednesday, Tawanchai said his body was 100 per cent ready to defend his Muay Thai featherweight title.

He said he was also excited to take on Yusupov, who is considered a tough fighter.

"I cannot be careless because Yusupov has a strong left fist and good Muay Thai basics," he said, adding that Yusupov has a little weakness in his defence.

Tawanchai said there is 50 per cent chance that he could lose against Yusupov, adding that anything could happen during the match.

He also asked his fans to encourage him at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, adding they could see his secret technique during the match.

"I will do my best to protect my champion belt," he said, adding that he did not have a problem with the morning match.