Several health organisations develop guideline to promote children's physical activities during pandemics

Data shows that even though the pandemic situation gets better, the numbers have not increased to the same level, with three out of four of all Thai youngsters reported not having enough physical activity.

ThaiHealth’s vice director Niramol Rasri said that as a result of the collaboration, schools and families will be offered the guideline to encourage physical activity among children both during normal times and during pandemics.

We believe that physical activity is the foundation for promoting intelligence and development of children, she said.

Naito Hisashi, JSPO’s expert in health and sport, said that like children worldwide, Japanese children have been affected by the pandemic.



