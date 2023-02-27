Several health organisations develop guideline to promote children's physical activities during pandemics
ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) has been in concert with Thailand Physical Activity Knowledge Development Centre (TPAK), and Japan Sport Association (JSPO) to create “Len Klang Roak (playing during the pandemic)” – the guideline that offers a way to promote safe physical activity during the pandemic.
This action was prompted by Thailand's sharp decrease in children's physical activity levels, which fell to the lowest point in the previous ten years - 17.7% during the pandemic, compared to 24.4% during the pre-covid period, according to ThaiHealth.
Data shows that even though the pandemic situation gets better, the numbers have not increased to the same level, with three out of four of all Thai youngsters reported not having enough physical activity.
ThaiHealth’s vice director Niramol Rasri said that as a result of the collaboration, schools and families will be offered the guideline to encourage physical activity among children both during normal times and during pandemics.
We believe that physical activity is the foundation for promoting intelligence and development of children, she said.
Naito Hisashi, JSPO’s expert in health and sport, said that like children worldwide, Japanese children have been affected by the pandemic.
He said that professionals from JSPO with experience in running Active Child Programs (ACP) have put their skills to use by developing activities that don’t require contact or only involve a small number of kids.
Since these games can be enjoyed with family members, they can strengthen family relationships as well, he added.
JSPO previously collaborated with TPAK and ThaiHealth on the Thai-ACP project.
Piyawat Katewongsa, TPAK’s director, said that despite the pandemic, he thinks that the guideline can encourage kids to engage in safe physical activity.
“It is impossible and unsuitable to prevent youngsters from playing. Despite the pandemic, it is ensured that kids will have enough playtime—roughly 60 minutes every day to promote development—for them,” he said.
Len Klang Roak guidelines can be read Here (only in Thai version).