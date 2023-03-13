2nd Junior Asian Tour Due at Grand Prix this weekend
The second Junior Asian Tour (JAT) golf tournament will tee off between March 17-19 at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi.
The 2nd stop is one of the six Junior Asian Tour circuits to be held in Thailand this season. Each circuit will be organized in line with international standards, with the goal of sharpening players' talents.
The Junior Asian Tour will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes). It features six categories for boys and girls: 10-12 years, 13-14 years, and 15-18 years. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
The qualifying round is due on March 16 for non JAT members. Only top 30 players will receive their slots into the tournament rounds between March 17-19.
The Junior Asia Tour is supported by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, Trust Pharmacy, Silicon Marina, Ditto, B. Grimm Company, Bangkok Bank, Bond Holdings, LMV, Bridgestone, Adidas Golf, Leborn, Balance Golf Nutrition and Grand Prix Golf Club.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4.