2nd Junior Asian Tour Due at Grand Prix this weekend

The Junior Asian Tour will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes). It features six categories for boys and girls: 10-12 years, 13-14 years, and 15-18 years. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.



The qualifying round is due on March 16 for non JAT members. Only top 30 players will receive their slots into the tournament rounds between March 17-19.

The Junior Asia Tour is supported by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, Trust Pharmacy, Silicon Marina, Ditto, B. Grimm Company, Bangkok Bank, Bond Holdings, LMV, Bridgestone, Adidas Golf, Leborn, Balance Golf Nutrition and Grand Prix Golf Club.



