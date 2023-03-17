Polakrit and Saran Tied at Lead after 2nd JAT 1st Round

“I didn’t drive the ball well because I’m changing my swing. Luckily, I was putting quite well at the back nine. My putter really helped me out there as I didn’t hit good approach shots but still managed to hole several par putts,” said the 17-year-old Polakrit. “My plan for the second round is to avoid repeating the same mistakes,” he added.

In the boy’s B class (age 13-14), Traithunwa Thongsuk and Ajalawich Anantasethakul shared the top of the leaders’ board after each carded a 70, eight ahead of Tantikorn Klinpeng.

In the youngest category (age 10-12), Takrit Supagornchoowong, winner of the opening circuit in Hat Yai two months ago, shot a 74 to lead Nattagorn Bennukul by a stroke.

On the girls’ side, Louise Uma Landgraf from Phuket stole the limelight in the girls’ B division with an opening 69, followed by Nacha Sathitsumpun who trailed two shots behind after a 71.

“I started sluggishly. It was until after the turn that I began to hit the iron and putted better,” said 14 year-old Thai-French player. “But I don’t want to raise my hope too high this week as that will put me under too much pressure,” added Landgraf, expecting to finish on Sunday at five under.



