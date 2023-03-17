Polakrit and Saran Tied at Lead after 2nd JAT 1st Round
Polakrit Pawichai staged a formidable back nine performance to share the lead alongside Saran Jantratit in the boy’s A (age 15-18) and Open classes after the opening round of the 2nd Junior Asian Tour (JAT) golf tournament which is getting underway between March 17-19 at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi.
After committing two bogeys on holes numbers 2 and 4, Polakrit recovered to fire six birdies, four after the turn, for an opening 68 which was matched by Saran who had five birdies against a lone bogey on No 9.
“I didn’t drive the ball well because I’m changing my swing. Luckily, I was putting quite well at the back nine. My putter really helped me out there as I didn’t hit good approach shots but still managed to hole several par putts,” said the 17-year-old Polakrit. “My plan for the second round is to avoid repeating the same mistakes,” he added.
In the boy’s B class (age 13-14), Traithunwa Thongsuk and Ajalawich Anantasethakul shared the top of the leaders’ board after each carded a 70, eight ahead of Tantikorn Klinpeng.
In the youngest category (age 10-12), Takrit Supagornchoowong, winner of the opening circuit in Hat Yai two months ago, shot a 74 to lead Nattagorn Bennukul by a stroke.
On the girls’ side, Louise Uma Landgraf from Phuket stole the limelight in the girls’ B division with an opening 69, followed by Nacha Sathitsumpun who trailed two shots behind after a 71.
“I started sluggishly. It was until after the turn that I began to hit the iron and putted better,” said 14 year-old Thai-French player. “But I don’t want to raise my hope too high this week as that will put me under too much pressure,” added Landgraf, expecting to finish on Sunday at five under.
In the girls’ C class, Rinlapat Jantara and Kulsiri Kaewwijit shared the lead after each hit a 71, followed by Nonlaphan Khamkoet who opened her round with a 82.
The tournament is one of the six JAT circuits to be held in Thailand this season. Each circuit will be organized in line with international standards, with the goal of sharpening players' talents.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4.
Live streaming of the tournament can be seen on Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage between March 17-19 from 9am onwards.