Thailand lays down global standard with 9-level Muay Thai

The “Muay Thai Nine Levels” curriculum was created by the association in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).

The boxing association held a workshop at CentralWorld in downtown Bangkok on Friday to showcase the new curriculum.

NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa said the agency is working to develop its own style of Muay Thai that will be certified by the SAT and the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA). The aim is to develop a standard Muay Thai curriculum that can be used worldwide, she said.