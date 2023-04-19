Japanese seniors get a kick out of over-80s football league

High-contact sports such as football were once considered off-limits for the elderly due to their injury risk. But in Japan, where people aged 65 and older represent nearly a third of the country's population, more active, relatively healthy seniors are changing perceptions of what older people can do.

"I think it's just like the structure of Japanese society. It may be an ageing society, but people can still enjoy doing this kind of thing. I think it's a really good example of this," says Yutaka Ito, secretary-general of Soccer For Life, an organisation responsible for setting up Tokyo’s senior football leagues.

It is part of a team that set up an over-60 football league in 2002. When it started, there were only four teams for players aged 70 years and older. This year, there are 18, including those that are part of the over-80's league and the number is projected to grow to 26 by 2026.

The average age of players in the three over-80 teams that make up the league ranges between 82 and 84 years old. At 93, former racing car designer and goalkeeper for the White Bear team Shingo Shiozawa is the oldest man on the field.