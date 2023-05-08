Thailand sets up comprehensive health centre to support athletes at 2023 SEA Games

The Thai House Administration Centre is located at Oakwood Premier Hotel in Phnom Penh.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said that the centre provides Thai athletes and officials participating in the 2023 SEA Games with comprehensive health support.

Tailored medical assessments and physiotherapy, namely cryotherapy, air compression massage, and sports massage, are being provided so as to increase the readiness of Thai sportspersons for the Games, he said.