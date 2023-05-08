Thailand sets up comprehensive health centre to support athletes at 2023 SEA Games
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has collaborated with Charoen Pokphand Group to set up a comprehensive health centre in Cambodia to ensure that Thai competitors maintain peak levels of performance at the Southeast Asian Games 2023.
The Thai House Administration Centre is located at Oakwood Premier Hotel in Phnom Penh.
SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said that the centre provides Thai athletes and officials participating in the 2023 SEA Games with comprehensive health support.
Tailored medical assessments and physiotherapy, namely cryotherapy, air compression massage, and sports massage, are being provided so as to increase the readiness of Thai sportspersons for the Games, he said.
Thai competitors are also receiving training in nutrition, psychology, and banned substances in sports, he noted.
Noting that the previous SEA Games were affected by the pandemic, Kongsak said Thailand is tipped to do better in this competition.
Kachorn Chiaravanont, executive board member of Charoen Pokphand Group, said CP was providing support for Thai participants including officials and the media with Thai food as well as unlimited internet and phone use, he said.
As of Monday morning (May 8 ), Cambodia was topping the medal table with 72 (29 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze). Thailand was hot on its heels with 59.
The games continue until May 17.