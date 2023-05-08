Thailand avenges SEA Games Muay Thai snub with 2 golds in Cambodian chess

The 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games launched on Friday with host Cambodia seeking to maximise its medal haul by including two Khmer folk sports.

Kun Khmer (kickboxing) and Ouk Chatrang (Cambodian chess) feature in this year’s SEA Games, which see 11 countries battling for 581 gold medals in 36 sports competitions over the next two weeks.

Kun Khmer, which dates back over a thousand years to the Khmer Empire, has controversially replaced Thailand’s Muay Thai at these games.

Thailand withdrew from the competition after the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) warned that member countries who send kickboxing athletes to the games will be banned from IFMA competitions for two years. IFMA members Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia have sent athletes for the competition but Singapore has joined Thailand in skipping the SEA Games Kun Khmer.

That leaves seven countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam – vying for 19 gold medals in SEA Games kickboxing. Finals in the competition are scheduled for May 15-16.