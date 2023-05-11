Kamalas Namuangruk Blitzes Opening Round to Lead Thailand Mixed Opener

"If you hit the fairways on this course, things will be pretty much comfortable, and you can choose where to aim your shots. I learned that during the practice round,” said the Chanthaburi-based player.

Rattanon also made a notable comment regarding the tournament's course, mentioning that the event features a par six hole (No. 13), marking the first time ever that a par six has been used in a Thailand Mixed tournament.

“This is a new experience for me. It which requires a long approach shot to do well on such hole,” he added.

Rattanon's game plan on Friday is to hit the middle of the fairways and aim for the easiest parts of the greens. He also added that after a sluggish start to the season, he has begun to find his momentum and needs to continue competing to get into his best form.

Amarin, who recently earned his long-awaited maiden win following a victory on the Thai PGA Tour, shot an impressive 68 in the opening round of the Thailand Mixed tournament. He recorded seven birdies against two bogeys, showcasing his strong form.

“I didn’t start well because I wasn’t focused on my game. But things changed once I started making birdies. There’s still a long way to go in the next three days. But one sure thing is that the weather condition is going to play a key role this week. Good preparation is vital as the rainy season is coming. We have to take the advantage as much as possible when it’s not windy. Once the condition gets tough, it will be tough to shoot scores,” said Amarin whose best run on the Mixed series was a lone second at Thana City Golf Club last year.

“ I don’t set particular position to finish this week as setting such goal won’t help me play better. What I’m determined to do is to execute every shot as best as I can,” he said.

