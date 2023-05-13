Rattanon Storms Ahead with Back-to-Back 68s to Lead Thailand Mixed Cup

Since winning the Thai PGA Tour in 2020, Rattanon has yet to hoist the trophy again. His recent best attempt was a runner-up position in the 2022 Singapore International where he lost the play-off to South Korean rising star Tom Kim.

“I always want to win every tournament that I enter. But I don’t want to place high hopes on myself as that will put me under pressure and prevent me from playing at my level. What I need to do is to stick to the game plan by hitting the fairways and aim for the right spots on the greens,” said Rattanon who won three times on the All Thailand Golf Tour.

Chonjarern, a 22-year-old from Chaiyanat, fired a low round of 65, generating four birdies at the front nine and four more after the turn without a bogey. He sat two shots back on 8 under-par-138 alongside Tawan, who carded a 70. Aunchisa had already completed her round on Friday.

Phannarai Meesom-us was one shot behind in fifth place, shooting seven birdies and one eagle on No. 13 against two bogeys on No. 5 and 17 for a second round of 66 and a total of 139. First-round leader Kamalas Namuangruk carded an even par 73 for a total of 140, four shots off the pace.

As a consequence of the inclement weather conditions, which caused a delay in the schedule, the organizers have opted to curtail the Thailand Mixed Cup to a three-round tournament, spanning 54 holes in total.

The final round coverage can be seen live on TrustGolf's Facebook Fanpage and YouTube channel from 9 a.m. onwards.

