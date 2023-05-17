Rising Star Chonjarern Seizes Clubhouse Lead at Suspended Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge

Reflecting on his remarkable performance, Chonjarern said, "I had an excellent putting day, hitting the right spots and sinking several long putts."

Despite being a strong contender in the recent Thailand Mixed Cup at the same venue, his chances slipped away with a triple bogey on the 17th hole.

"It was tough playing under pressure as one of the leaders two days ago. But today is a fresh tournament with new circumstances. Everything seemed to align in my favor,” said Chonjarern whose recent accomplishment includes a second-place finish, his best career result, in the Thai PGA Tour in Prachinburi a few weeks ago.

Following three points behind was Tawan Phongphun who was at 15 under with one hole to play.

Five-time professional tour winner Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, with 7 birdies and one bogey, scored 13 points along with big-hitting Jakraphan Premsisigorn, also with seven birdies and one bogey.

