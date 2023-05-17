Thai FA apologises after SEA Games final descends into mass brawl

The sense of injustice seemed to fire up Thailand, who took control of the game in the second half. Forward Anan Yodsangwal duly reduced the deficit in the 65th minute, heading in from a corner, but Thailand struggled to find an equaliser to force extra-time.

Time seemed to have run out when Indonesia began celebrating as the referee blew the whistle after 90 minutes. But he had signalled a Thai freekick rather than full-time.

From the free-kick, Yotsakorn Burapha collected the ball in the area, evaded an Indonesian defender and smashed home to draw Thailand level in the 98th minute.

Several Thai players and staff then ran over to the Indonesian bench to rub in the pain, which led to a confrontation and shoving.

Simmering anger exploded into violence on the sidelines when Ifan Jauhari scored straight after the restart to make it 3-2 for Indonesia. Uniformed security guards struggled to halt the fighting as both benches exchanged blows in a mass brawl. Thai goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart swung a left hook at an Indonesian player in the melee and was shown a red card. Indonesia’s Komang Trisnanda and a Thai member of staff were also dismissed.