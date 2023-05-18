Jakraphan Secures Dominant Lead With Double Eagles at St. Andrews 2000

Despite a sluggish start which saw him encounter a bogey within the first five holes, the Thai-Hong Kong player fired four birdies, two eagles on the 11th and 18th holes with one more bogey on the 17th hole to gain 16 points for an outstanding overall score of 47 points.

“Actually it was a bit tough due to the windy condition. I got off a bit stiff maybe because I was a bit nervous being the leader,” said the 31-year-old Jakraphan or affectionately known as “Johnny” by his family and friend.

“It was until on the 6th hole that I finally got a birdie. I tried to talk to my caddy to get relaxed. He told me to get confident and take some chances,” added Jakraphan who won the Thailand Mixed Q-School at Lake View Resort and Golf Club in March.

“But the turning point was on the 11th hole where I shot an eagle. I got my momentum from then on. For the other eagle on the 18th, I didn’t expect it. The ball just kept rolling close to the pin. Sometimes you need to have a bit of luck,” he added.

With a substantial 14-point lead over Quiban, who trailed behind with 33 points, Jakraphan will enter the final round with great confidence. The Friday’s final presents an opportunity for him to secure a significant victory, the first since his triumph in the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen six years ago.

