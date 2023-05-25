ONE Lumpinee 18 fight card announced

Harrison has made a huge impression since joining the ONE roster earlier this year.

“John Wayne Noi” made his debut in January with an early contender for “fight of the year” honors against former four-time Muay Thai World Champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang. Although he came up short when the scorecards were announced, Harrison pushed the Thai legend all the way to a razor-thin split decision.

In his return bout in March, the 22-year-old ensured that the judges were not required. In the final seconds of what had been a wild, back-and-forth battle, Harrison knocked out former two-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Rambo Mor Rattanabandit with a huge right hand to record his first win on the global stage.

This time out, however, Pongsiri promises to be another stern test.

The 32-year-old has been a staple of the ONE roster since 2020 and counts four Muay Thai World Titles and two Lumpinee Stadium World Championships among the accolades earned across his 205 professional fights.