ONE Lumpinee 18 fight card announced
ONE Championship has announced the full card for the eighteenth installment of its weekly series of events at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.
ONE Lumpinee 18 will be headlined by rising Australian star Tyson Harrison this Friday, May 26. He faces decorated Thai veteran Pongsiri PK Saenchai in a bantamweight Muay Thai battle that promises fireworks.
Harrison has made a huge impression since joining the ONE roster earlier this year.
“John Wayne Noi” made his debut in January with an early contender for “fight of the year” honors against former four-time Muay Thai World Champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang. Although he came up short when the scorecards were announced, Harrison pushed the Thai legend all the way to a razor-thin split decision.
In his return bout in March, the 22-year-old ensured that the judges were not required. In the final seconds of what had been a wild, back-and-forth battle, Harrison knocked out former two-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Rambo Mor Rattanabandit with a huge right hand to record his first win on the global stage.
This time out, however, Pongsiri promises to be another stern test.
The 32-year-old has been a staple of the ONE roster since 2020 and counts four Muay Thai World Titles and two Lumpinee Stadium World Championships among the accolades earned across his 205 professional fights.
Pongsiri was last seen outpointing tough Turkish striker Ferzan Cicek at ONE Friday Fights 2 in January.
Headlining the international portion of the card is a featherweight kickboxing showdown between Moroccan standout Mohammed Boutasaa and Iranian prospect Mohammed Siasarani.
Boutasaa sprung an upset on debut back in May 2022, when he outpointed Georgian legend Davit Kiria at ONE 157. The 23-year-old was also impressive in his most recent showing, a close decision loss to Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in October.
Siasarani also beat a more fancied opponent on debut. The 20-year-old claimed a majority decision victory over Avatar PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 2, announcing himself on the global stage in style.
Earlier in the evening, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Smilla Sundell will try her hand at kickboxing. The teenage prodigy faces Serbian promotional newcomer Milana Bjelogrlic.
In MMA action, India’s Manthan Rane will make his debut in a flyweight battle against Russia’s Andrey Chelbaev, who is also making his promotional bow. In the opening bout of the card, Brazilian veteran Richard Godoy and Kazakh knockout artist Ali Kabdulla will each look to make it two wins from two under the ONE banner in a lightweight tilt.
First bout starts at 19.30 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Broadcast on Ch7HD from 20.30 pm.
ONE Lumpinee 18 Fight Card
Bantamweight Muay Thai: Tyson Harrison vs. Pongsiri PK Saenchai
Catchweight (132lb) Muay Thai: Samingdam Chor Ajalabon vs. Mahamongkol Move on Chiangmai
Strawweight Muay Thai: Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Saklek Kiatsongrit
Bantamweight Muay Thai: Sansiri Pet Por.Tor.Or vs. Rit Keawsamrit
Catchweight (129lb) Muay Thai: Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin vs. Suphachailek Nengsubyai
Catchweight (116lb) Muay Thai: Petnumkhum Phundakrataburi vs. Petkritsada CMA Academy
Featherweight Kickboxing: Mohammed Boutasaa vs. Mohammed Siasarani
Lightweight Muay Thai: Chanajon PK Saenchai vs. Mohammed Hanoun
Catchweight (128lb) Kickboxing: Smilla Sundell vs. Milana Bjelogrlic
Flyweight Muay Thai: Johan Ghazali vs. Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai
Flyweight MMA: Manthan Rane vs. Andrey Chelbaev
Lightweight MMA: Ali Kabdulla vs. Richard Godoy