Thai athletes land in Cambodia for Asean Para Games gold hunt
Thai athletes landed in Cambodia on Thursday on a week-long mission for medals at the 12th Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh, starting on Saturday.
The Games features 13 different competitions: athletics, table tennis, swimming, chess, blind five-a-side football, seven-a-side football, sitting volleyball, badminton, wheelchair basketball, goalball, weightlifting, boccia, judo, and e-sport (demonstration sport).
Thailand will be looking to improve on their performance at the last Asean Para Games, when they came second in the medal table with 116 gold medals, 113 silver and 90 bronze, behind host Indonesia (146, 120, and 100).
Thai athletes have been sent in search of glory by the national sports authority and paralympic committee. TrueMove has added its backing by handing the athletes roaming SIM cards so they can call home for moral support.