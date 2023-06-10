Champions League final : Man City vs Inter
After clinching their second English league and cup double, Pep Guardiola’s men are one win away from finally winning the biggest prize in European club football.
That Manchester City have reached their second Champions League Final is no great surprise given their latest English Premier League success.
And Pep Guardiola’s men are heavy favourites to defeat Inter and finally claim the most lucrative prize in club football.
The Italians emerged from a hugely competitive Group C, finishing second to Bayern Munich but ahead of Barcelona, and have benefitted from a slightly easier pathway in the knockout stages.
What do you need to know?
The teams are meeting for the first time, the biggest club prize in world football is once again up for grabs, City are in sight of a treble and the venue is the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, stage for arguably the most memorable final of them all.
City have been banging on the door for some time now, but this is just their second final and they are yet to break their duck. Coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is looking to join the elite group of three-time winners, having previously lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2011, and also become only the sixth man to win it with two clubs. Sandwiched between those two Barcelona triumphs was the most recent of Inter's three wins – then it was José Mourinho; is now the turn of Simone Inzaghi?
Possible starting line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland
Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Džeko
Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWW
Where they finished: Premier League champions, FA Cup winners
Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWW
Where they finished: 3rd in Serie A, Coppa Italia winners