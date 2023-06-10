Champions League final : Man City vs Inter

And Pep Guardiola’s men are heavy favourites to defeat Inter and finally claim the most lucrative prize in club football.

The Italians emerged from a hugely competitive Group C, finishing second to Bayern Munich but ahead of Barcelona, and have benefitted from a slightly easier pathway in the knockout stages.



What do you need to know?

The teams are meeting for the first time, the biggest club prize in world football is once again up for grabs, City are in sight of a treble and the venue is the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, stage for arguably the most memorable final of them all.

City have been banging on the door for some time now, but this is just their second final and they are yet to break their duck. Coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is looking to join the elite group of three-time winners, having previously lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2011, and also become only the sixth man to win it with two clubs. Sandwiched between those two Barcelona triumphs was the most recent of Inter's three wins – then it was José Mourinho; is now the turn of Simone Inzaghi?

