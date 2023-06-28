What’s ails Thai Football League as broadcast rights bid at all-time low?

Only one company has submitted its bid to acquire the comprehensive broadcasting rights for Thai football for 50 million baht.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has called a meeting of the Thai League Co Ltd, involving representatives from 16 clubs, to discuss preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The participating clubs include Buriram United, BG Pathum United, Port FC, Chonburi FC, Ratchaburi FC, Muangthong United, Lamphun Warrior, Leo Chiangrai United, True Bangkok United, PT Prachuap, Khon Kaen United, Uthai Thani FC, Sukhothai FC, Trat FC, Nakhon Pathom United, and Police Tero FC.

In view of the low bid for the broadcast rights, a proposal has been put forward for the 16 teams in the Thai League to form a new company that will take care of their interests, similar to the model adopted by the English Premier League.

Under this proposal, 11 out of the 16 Thai League clubs are in agreement with this approach, while five clubs are yet to make a decision. The Thai League Co Ltd and the FAT will present this matter for further discussion at the upcoming board meeting scheduled for July 3.