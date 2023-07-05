Two weeks to go until the Women's World Cup

This is the first Women's World Cup to include 32 teams. There will be 64 matches, to be played across nine cities - five in Australia and four in New Zealand. The host cities are Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Dunedin, Hamilton, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Wellington.

In March, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup will be $150 million, 10 times what it was in 2015 and three times the amount of 2019. The figure, however, is still considerably lower than the $440 million total prize money awarded at the men's World Cup in Qatar last year

The United States are reigning champions and are looking to become the first ever nation to win three consecutive World Cup titles in the women's or men's game.

The U.S. begin their campaign against Vietnam on July 22, while European champions England kick off their campaign against Haiti later the same day.