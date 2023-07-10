Bangkok team bags rich 16-gold haul at children's games in South Korea

The games began on July 5 and ended on Monday.

The BMA said the Bangkok team would arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11.50pm Bangkok time.

Pimuk Simaroj, secretary to the Bangkok governor, represented the BMA at the event and led the Bangkok sports team to attend the games closing ceremony held at the outdoor stage of the Keimyung University on Monday.

The closing ceremony was also attended by BMA city clerk Kajit Chatwanit, who is the team manager, and Somboon Homnan, director of the BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, who is assistant manager.