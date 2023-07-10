background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, July 11, 2023
nationthailand
Bangkok team bags rich 16-gold haul at children's games in South Korea

MONDAY, July 10, 2023

A sports team from Bangkok that took part in the 55th International Children’s Games in Daegu, South Korea, has bagged 16 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced on Monday.

The games began on July 5 and ended on Monday.

The BMA said the Bangkok team would arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11.50pm Bangkok time.

Pimuk Simaroj, secretary to the Bangkok governor, represented the BMA at the event and led the Bangkok sports team to attend the games closing ceremony held at the outdoor stage of the Keimyung University on Monday.

The closing ceremony was also attended by BMA city clerk Kajit Chatwanit, who is the team manager, and Somboon Homnan, director of the BMA's Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, who is assistant manager.

Pimuk said the Bangkok team’s medal haul was the best-ever performance by the Thai capital in the games.

Bangkok tennis player Kunanun Pattarathorn, who won the boys singles and doubles gold, added another feather to his cap when he won the award for outstanding athlete, Pimuk said.

He said apart from the victories, members of the Bangkok sports team had a great experience forging friendships with children from other countries during the event.

The games were limited to children aged 12 years as on January 1, 2023 and not over 15 years old on December 31, 2023.

According to the BMA, the Bangkok team won the following medals:

Swimming

Girls 400 metres freestyle

Gold: Yarinda Sunthornrangsi

Silver: Maria Neddelga

Boys 400 metres freestyle

Gold: Komcharn Wichachai

Silver: Puttithada Prathumrat

Girls 50 metres butterfly

Gold: Pitcha Ratanaporn

Girls 100 metres frog style

Silver: Natkritta Leekijjakorn

Boys 100 metres frog style

Silver: Siriboon Klongkarnpanit

Boys 100 metres freestyle

Bronze: Pirapat Sretthichaichana

Girls 200 metres freestyle

Bronze: Yarinda Sunthornrangsi

Boys 200 metres freestyle

Gold: Puttithada Prathumrat

Bronze: Komcharn Wichachai

Boys 50 metres freestyle

Silver: Pirapat Sretthichaichana

Girls 50 metres freestyle

Gold: Natkritta Leekijjakorn

Girls 200 metres individual medley

Bronze: Natkritta Leekijjakorn

Boys 200 metres individual medley

Gold: Pirapat Sretthichaichana

Girls 200 metres backstroke

Silver: Yarinda Sunthornrangsi

Boys 200 metres backstroke

Bronze: Komcharn Wichachai

Girls 200 metres frog style

Bronze: Natkritta Leekijjakorn

Boys 200 metres frog style

Silver: Siriboon Klongkarnpanit

Girls 100 metres butterfly

Gold: Chatpitcha Ratanarom

Boys 100 metres butterfly

Bronze: Pirapat Sretthichaichana

Taekwondo

Boys 45kg

Gold: Phurit Madsaman

Boys 51kg

Bronze: Pongsakorn Phalak

Girls 42kg

Gold: Arisa Saelee

Girls 52kg

Silver: Sirinchon Srihaengkote

Tennis

Boys singles

Gold: Kunanun Pattarathorn

Girls singles

Gold: Nattarada Sakulwongthana

Bronze: Pornnapas Hongchamrassilp

Boys doubles

Gold: Kunanun Pattarathorn and Pawornprat Ngunboonsri

