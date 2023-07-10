Bangkok team bags rich 16-gold haul at children's games in South Korea
A sports team from Bangkok that took part in the 55th International Children’s Games in Daegu, South Korea, has bagged 16 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced on Monday.
The games began on July 5 and ended on Monday.
The BMA said the Bangkok team would arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11.50pm Bangkok time.
Pimuk Simaroj, secretary to the Bangkok governor, represented the BMA at the event and led the Bangkok sports team to attend the games closing ceremony held at the outdoor stage of the Keimyung University on Monday.
The closing ceremony was also attended by BMA city clerk Kajit Chatwanit, who is the team manager, and Somboon Homnan, director of the BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, who is assistant manager.
Pimuk said the Bangkok team’s medal haul was the best-ever performance by the Thai capital in the games.
Bangkok tennis player Kunanun Pattarathorn, who won the boys singles and doubles gold, added another feather to his cap when he won the award for outstanding athlete, Pimuk said.
He said apart from the victories, members of the Bangkok sports team had a great experience forging friendships with children from other countries during the event.
The games were limited to children aged 12 years as on January 1, 2023 and not over 15 years old on December 31, 2023.
According to the BMA, the Bangkok team won the following medals:
Swimming
Girls 400 metres freestyle
Gold: Yarinda Sunthornrangsi
Silver: Maria Neddelga
Boys 400 metres freestyle
Gold: Komcharn Wichachai
Silver: Puttithada Prathumrat
Girls 50 metres butterfly
Gold: Pitcha Ratanaporn
Girls 100 metres frog style
Silver: Natkritta Leekijjakorn
Boys 100 metres frog style
Silver: Siriboon Klongkarnpanit
Boys 100 metres freestyle
Bronze: Pirapat Sretthichaichana
Girls 200 metres freestyle
Bronze: Yarinda Sunthornrangsi
Boys 200 metres freestyle
Gold: Puttithada Prathumrat
Bronze: Komcharn Wichachai
Boys 50 metres freestyle
Silver: Pirapat Sretthichaichana
Girls 50 metres freestyle
Gold: Natkritta Leekijjakorn
Girls 200 metres individual medley
Bronze: Natkritta Leekijjakorn
Boys 200 metres individual medley
Gold: Pirapat Sretthichaichana
Girls 200 metres backstroke
Silver: Yarinda Sunthornrangsi
Boys 200 metres backstroke
Bronze: Komcharn Wichachai
Girls 200 metres frog style
Bronze: Natkritta Leekijjakorn
Boys 200 metres frog style
Silver: Siriboon Klongkarnpanit
Girls 100 metres butterfly
Gold: Chatpitcha Ratanarom
Boys 100 metres butterfly
Bronze: Pirapat Sretthichaichana
Taekwondo
Boys 45kg
Gold: Phurit Madsaman
Boys 51kg
Bronze: Pongsakorn Phalak
Girls 42kg
Gold: Arisa Saelee
Girls 52kg
Silver: Sirinchon Srihaengkote
Tennis
Boys singles
Gold: Kunanun Pattarathorn
Girls singles
Gold: Nattarada Sakulwongthana
Bronze: Pornnapas Hongchamrassilp
Boys doubles
Gold: Kunanun Pattarathorn and Pawornprat Ngunboonsri