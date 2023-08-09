"Buriram Marathon 2024" Night Run Race , 30,000 runners join the competition
A big history, "Buriram Marathon 2024, entering its 8th year at Chang International Circuit, Buriram Province, with Thai and foreign runners expected. More than 30,000 people participated in the event.
"Buriram Marathon Presented by Chang Beverage" held a press conference on organizing the 2024 annual competition and opening a giant project to celebrate the 8th year under the world-class gold standard with Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee, the governor. Sports Authority of Thailand , Mr. Chaiwat Junthirapong, Governor of Buriram Province, Mr. Newin Chidchob, President of Chang Sanam International Circuit and Police General Sun Sarutanon, President of the Athletics Association of Thailand under the royal patronage With private sponsors, Mr. Suraphon Uthintu, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Thospaak Co., Ltd. by Elephant Brand Drink and representatives from the public and private sectors, media, running clubs, and many runners participating in the event Which will compete on January 27, 2024 in the form of a night run at Chang International Circuit, Buriram Province
This year has been held for the 8th consecutive. And received a good response from leading Thai and foreign runners who attended the event at 30,000 people, making this event receive the first and only Gold Label running standard in Thailand.
Buriram Marathon 2024 is divided into 4 race distances: Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), Mini Marathon (10.0 km), Fun Run (4.554 km). From the "Chang International Circuit" racetrack, there is a finishing point at "Chang Arena Football Stadium" Runners will be able to run and enjoy the atmosphere both in the world-class racetrack and the football stadium of the Buriram United team as well.
Buriram Marathon will be held on January 27, 2024, and there will be an Expo from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, carrying sports and health products for iron lung runners from around the world. Those interested can follow more details at www.burirammarathon.com and Buriram Marathon page