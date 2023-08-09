"Buriram Marathon 2024" Night Run Race , 30,000 runners join the competition

This year has been held for the 8th consecutive. And received a good response from leading Thai and foreign runners who attended the event at 30,000 people, making this event receive the first and only Gold Label running standard in Thailand.

Buriram Marathon 2024 is divided into 4 race distances: Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), Mini Marathon (10.0 km), Fun Run (4.554 km). From the "Chang International Circuit" racetrack, there is a finishing point at "Chang Arena Football Stadium" Runners will be able to run and enjoy the atmosphere both in the world-class racetrack and the football stadium of the Buriram United team as well.

