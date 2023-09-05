Fairy-tale week makes teen Chanette another Thai success story on LPGA Tour
In the demanding world of professional golf, where dreams take flight amidst lush greens and winding fairways, Chanettee Wannasaen's remarkable path to her first LPGA victory stands as a tale for the ages.
After a heart-wrenching loss in a playoff at the Epson Tour's Circling Raven Championship just a week ago, the 19-year-old Thai’s resilience and determination shone brightly as she defied the odds and claimed a historic victory at the 2023 Portland Classic.
Entering the Portland Classic through the Monday qualifier, Chanettee was a little-known name in the golfing world. She had encountered a challenging stretch of missed cuts in her last 10 LPGA Tour starts, while her career earnings were a meagre $4,586. But the gritty Thai refused to let past setbacks define her. She took off on a historic journey that culminated in a spectacular 9-under 63 on the final day at Columbia Edgewater.
Chanettee's performance was nothing short of sensational, and it was evident that the Chiang Mai teenager possessed the talent and determination to succeed at the highest level of professional golf. Her final score of 262, an astonishing 26-under par, not only secured her victory but also set a new tournament record.
In the aftermath of her historic win, Chanettee couldn't contain her emotions. "I feel really proud of myself because I really worked hard for the trophy, and it's very special right now. I'm really glad for myself," she said. She expressed her gratitude to her support team, manager, caddie, fans, and family who had cheered her on throughout her journey.
What made her victory even more remarkable was her poise and composure on the course. Starting one shot behind the 54-hole leader, Megan Khang, Chanettee displayed a level of maturity beyond her years. With seemingly no sign of nerves, she blazed through the front nine, carding five consecutive sub-par holes, including four birdies and an eagle on the fifth hole, making the turn at an astonishing 23-under par.
Chanettee continued to dominate the course, adding three more birdies on the back nine to secure her victory. Her performance echoed the achievements of golfing greats like Brooke Henderson, who was the last to accomplish the Monday-qualifier-to-victory feat at the 2015 Portland Classic.
The Thai teen’s victory wasn't just about talent; it was about an unyielding work ethic and an unwavering commitment to improvement. Chanettee's dedication to honing her short game and strengthening her mental resilience paid off in a big way, and her determination was evident in every swing and putt.
Chanettee became the 10th Rolex First-Time Winner of the season and the third rookie to claim a Tour victory in 2023, reaffirming the depth of talent in women's golf.
Moreover, her journey from a Monday qualifier to a champion was a testament to her unwavering spirit. Her victory was characterised by record-breaking statistics, including her 262 total score, which shattered the previous tournament record. Her 29 birdies during the event were the most among the field, further showcasing her remarkable skill.
As she accepted the accolades and celebrated her victory, Chanettee became a new source of inspiration for aspiring young golfers back at home. Her story serves as a reminder that success in the world of sports often hinges on resilience, dedication, and the unwavering belief in one's abilities.
She has become the seventh Thai to achieve victory on the LPGA Tour, joining an illustrious group that comprises Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Patty Tavatanakit, Pajaree Anannarukarn, and Atthaya Thitikul.
With her name now etched in the annals of LPGA history, her maiden victory at the Portland Classic is not just a win; it's a testament to the power of perseverance and the realisation of a dream that began on the fairways and greens of her native Thailand.
Her journey from obscurity to the pinnacle of women's golf is a story that will inspire generations of athletes to come, proving that it only takes one remarkable week to make history.