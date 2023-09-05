Fairy-tale week makes teen Chanette another Thai success story on LPGA Tour

After a heart-wrenching loss in a playoff at the Epson Tour's Circling Raven Championship just a week ago, the 19-year-old Thai’s resilience and determination shone brightly as she defied the odds and claimed a historic victory at the 2023 Portland Classic.

Entering the Portland Classic through the Monday qualifier, Chanettee was a little-known name in the golfing world. She had encountered a challenging stretch of missed cuts in her last 10 LPGA Tour starts, while her career earnings were a meagre $4,586. But the gritty Thai refused to let past setbacks define her. She took off on a historic journey that culminated in a spectacular 9-under 63 on the final day at Columbia Edgewater.

Chanettee's performance was nothing short of sensational, and it was evident that the Chiang Mai teenager possessed the talent and determination to succeed at the highest level of professional golf. Her final score of 262, an astonishing 26-under par, not only secured her victory but also set a new tournament record.

In the aftermath of her historic win, Chanettee couldn't contain her emotions. "I feel really proud of myself because I really worked hard for the trophy, and it's very special right now. I'm really glad for myself," she said. She expressed her gratitude to her support team, manager, caddie, fans, and family who had cheered her on throughout her journey.