Rogue monitor lizards interrupt Singapore Grand Prix practice session

“Ah! There’s a lizard again on the track, a smaller one this time,” world champion Max Verstappen exclaimed over team radio.

“Maybe Godzilla had a kid,” a race engineer quipped in reply.

Another lizard met a grisly end when it appeared to have been run over by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz also shouted out the lizards on team radio.

Animal appearances on F1 circuits are not uncommon, nor was Friday’s incident Verstappen’s first encounter with a lizard. In 2016, the Red Bull driver also met a monitor lizard on the Singapore Grand Prix track.

“There’s a giant lizard on the track,” he had said then, “I am not joking.”

A cat also interrupted a sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku in April. Then, the animal was spotted by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Singapore Grand Prix will kick off on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Carmen Sin

The Straits Times

Asia News Network