Chanokmanee and Pimnipa draw first blood for women at Thailand Mixed season finale

The women have a last chance to challenge male dominance this weekend, after all four previous tournaments this year were won by men. The battle of the sexes is taking place over four days on a par-71 course measuring 6,897 yards from the men’s tee and 6,115 yards from the women's.

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour and features an impressive prize pool of 5 million baht.

Young talent Chanokmanee drew first blood, recording six birdies on the back nine and adding three more on the front. Overcoming a double bogey on the seventh, she signed off with a stunning 64.

"I owe a lot to my irons today. In fact, every aspect of my game, from my driver to my irons and putter, performed fantastically. All of my birdies came from putts within six feet," said the 19-year-old, who wants a top-10 finish this week after scoring a top-5 finish on the Thai LPGA tour this season.

Pimnipa matched her compatriot with a flawless performance during the front nine, carding five birdies for a round of 65.

"I hit my irons incredibly well on the front nine, positioning the ball in birdie zones and creating numerous opportunities. The distances on the front nine are shorter compared to the back. I focused on taking it one shot at a time without worrying about my score," said the 26-year-old.