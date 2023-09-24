Brit takes one point lead as Thailand Mixed enters final day

Hailing from Hua-Hin, Killen embarked on his journey with a remarkable start, racking up six birdies in the first seven holes and adding three more to his scorecard. His exceptional performance culminated in a bogey-free round, leaving him at an impressive 15 under-par 201. This propelled him to a one-shot lead over two-time Asian Tour victor Panuphol Pittayarat and overnight leader Newport Laparojkit.

The three, along with other contenders, will compete in the final showdown for the 750,000 baht prize up for grabs.

Reflecting on his stellar performance, Killen, known for his participation in the Asian Development Tour, said: "Today was obviously a good day. The score is really good. I just kept the mistakes off the card. I had a really good start, which helped. Six birdies in the first seven holes. I had a good start and kept it going."

Killen, who calls Springfield Royal Country Club in Hua Hin his base, is yet to secure a title. His best result to date was a third-place finish in the BRG Da Nang Open in Vietnam last year. A victory tomorrow would make him the first foreigner to claim the Thailand Mixed series title since its inception in 2021.