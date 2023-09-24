Men dominate Thailand Mixed as Newport seals season ender

Starting the day trailing overnight leader Matt Killen by a single stroke, Newport displayed unwavering focus in the face of rain interruptions on the back nine.

His bogey-free round featured four spectacular birdies, propelling him to a resounding victory with a total score of 18-under-par 276 in this season-ending instalment of the Thailand Mixed series.

The 26-year-old triumphed in a nail-biter, securing a one-stroke victory over rising star Dechawat Phetprayoon.

Dechawat also carded an eventful 67 on the challenging par-71 course, stretching 6,897 yards from the men’s tee and 6,115 yards from the women's tee.

Newport's win solidified the men's dominance in this year's Thailand Mixed events, making it a clean sweep for male competitors.