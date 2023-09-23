Newport seizes single-stroke lead at Thailand Mixed in Petchaburi

The Songkhla-based star showcased his golfing finesse by relying on pinpoint precision with his putter, notching up four birdies on the front nine and adding two more after the turn, all without a dreaded bogey in sight. With a remarkable 12-under-par 130 total after 36 holes, the TrustGolf Tour and WPGA of Australia co-sanctioned tournament has Newport in the driver's seat.

Reflecting on his impeccable round, the 26-year-old golfer remarked, "It was an impressive bogey-free round for me. I didn't face any three-putt challenges. I was able to stay true to my game plan throughout the day."

Newport, who secured a top 10 finish in the Thailand Mixed series earlier this year, continued, "The standout aspect of my performance today was my ability to play it safe, minimising errors and avoiding unnecessary risks. I maintained control over my game, even though I encountered a couple of tough holes due to some wayward chip shots. Thankfully, I managed to save par."

Newport has now firmly positioned himself as a frontrunner, setting his sights on Sunday's victory. Although he claimed a notable win on the Thailand PGA Tour in Lumphun last year, he admitted, "I'm not entirely satisfied with my form this year. There have been many tournaments that didn't yield favourable results, which is why I've been putting in extra effort to improve my iron and short game."