Rittidet hunts for another bonus at ONE Lumpinee 44

The Muay Thai star will try and make it three bonuses from three fights when he faces Pompet PK Saenchai at ONE Lumpinee 44 this Friday.

Before he makes the walk at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 8, get to know the latest in a long line of talented fighters to emerge from the Sor Sommai Gym in Bangkok.

Rittidet was a young sports star

Rittidet was born in Sisaket, Thailand. His father was a Muay Thai fighter, so he was, in some ways, destined to head down the fighting path.

He did so at an early age, initially just for fun. But by age 6, the youngster had come around to the idea of competing in the sport and won his first fight by knockout.

While he continued to compete, Rittidet was also a talented footballer, and he could have chosen to pursue that as a potential career.

But Muay Thai offered more income and opportunities for him at an early age, so he decided to dedicate himself to “the art of eight limbs” and eventually made the move to Sor Sommai.