Date for Pacquiao-Buakaw fight announced as April 20

The pair will fight under international boxing rules, which potentially puts Muay Thai champion Buakaw at a disadvantage. However, the 41-year-old Thai legend is still active in the fight game, whereas eight-division world champion Pacquiao, 45, announced his retirement from boxing in 2021.

The two legends will fight six three-minute rounds with two-minute breaks.

The winner will receive a cash prize of at least 10 million baht (US$289,000), according to the organisers.

The match would offer an unparalleled display of fighting spirit, Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai promised when he first unveiled the plan in July.

"We are honoured to have Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek for this historic event," he said. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you won’t want to miss."