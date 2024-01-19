Good chance for Thailand in AFC Asian Cup’ as team takes on Oman

The Thai team ranked 113th in the world, defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-0 last Tuesday in the opening match.

Currently, the team is focusing on full recovery of its injured players so it can play at full strength against Oman, who are ranked higher at 74th in the world.

At Thursday's training session, coach Masatada Ishii of Japan emphasised strength training and precision in ball passing.

Oman had lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening match and would need to avoid losing to Thailand to keep alive their chances of advancing to the next round.

Former Thai national player Chalermvud Sangapol said: "The pressure is on Oman because of their previous loss. This gives Thailand the chance to play a more defensive game, putting pressure on the rivals."