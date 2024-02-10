Para-Badminton World Championships kicks off in Pattaya on Feb 19
Thailand is hosting the Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 in Pattaya from February 19-25, the last event to determine the qualifiers for the Paris Paralymics.
The NSDF Royal Cliff Beach BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 will take place at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in Pattaya, Chonburi province. The event is being organised by the Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand and the Badminton Association of Thailand.
The tournament will be the final opportunity for athletes to accumulate qualification points to participate in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
At least 380 para-badminton players from 55 countries are expected to take part, backed by some 140 coaches. Around 200 tournament management officials, organisers and committee members will be involved in staging the event.
Only para-badminton athletes ranked 1-32 in the world's accumulated points table are eligible to compete in this tournament. The champions in each class will accumulate up to 13,000 points, and upon the conclusion of the tournament, the World Badminton Federation will announce the list of players who have qualified for the Paris games on March 1.
The Thai Para-badminton national team, which is expected to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, consists of seven athletes. This includes "Poo" Sujirat Pookkham, class WH1, who won a silver and a bronze at the 2021 Paralympics in Japan. Another notable athlete is "Kaen" Amnouy Vejvithan, class WH2, who won a bronze at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Japan.
Thailand hosted the Para Badminton World Championships 15 years ago at the Thai-Japanese Stadium. It marked the beginning of efforts to develop badminton for people with disabilities. The current management of international competitions has since evolved to meet established standards.