Para-Badminton World Championships kicks off in Pattaya on Feb 19

The NSDF Royal Cliff Beach BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 will take place at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in Pattaya, Chonburi province. The event is being organised by the Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand and the Badminton Association of Thailand.

The tournament will be the final opportunity for athletes to accumulate qualification points to participate in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

At least 380 para-badminton players from 55 countries are expected to take part, backed by some 140 coaches. Around 200 tournament management officials, organisers and committee members will be involved in staging the event.