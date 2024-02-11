Thailand team champions All Asia Cup 2024 trophy
The Thailand Polo Association splendidly inaugurated its premier polo event of the year, the "All Asia Cup 2024", commemorating its 20th anniversary with special exhibitions detailing the association’s two-decade history, compelling milestones, and esteemed trophies.
Thailand team played against the Brunei team in the finals at the VS Sports Club and Siam Polo Park, situated in the Bang Bo District of Samut Prakan Province.
Kanoksakdi Bhinsaeng, President of the Thailand Polo Association, discloses that the All Asia Cup stands as one of the most outstanding tournaments in Asia. Most recently conducted for the 6th time by the vision of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to develop the capabilities of ASEAN polo athletes to be internationally recognised and broaden the awareness of polo.
This year's edition has garnered participation from five countries, namely China, Brunei, the Philippines, Mongolia, and Thailand.
Particularly noteworthy is the involvement of honourable polo athletes, including Prince Abdul Mateen ibni Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah, Prince Jeffrey Bolkiah and Prince Bahar Jeffrey Bolkiah from the Brunei National Team.
The final matches were riveting, with the Thailand team securing a 6 - 3 victory against the Brunei team conquering the ALL ASIA CUP 2024 trophy bestowed by Aimorn Srivaddhanaprabha, the Chairman of King Power Group.
Other awards included are; The Best Pony Award presented by Yunyong Thaicharoen - Chief Wealth Banking Officer and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, winning The Most Valued Player (MVP) Award presented by Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Group CEO Boon Rawd Brewery.
The exquisite venue was organised under the concept of “The Light of Asian Unity.” Furthermore, a costume contest was held under the concept of "Colourful Oriental Vibe," adding vibrancy and fun for the guests in attendance with special prizes awarded to the nominated ladies and gentlemen who were most notably dressed and best embodied the concept.
The Best Dressed Awards were presented to Wannaporn Unchaleewiwat and Pol.Gen.Chakthip Chaijinda while Sonia Couling and Christopher Gierk clinched The Most Stylish Awards. Finally, The Most Photogenic Award was presented to Ploy Bhinsaeng.
On the occasion of the Association’s 20th anniversary, a special exhibition was held to showcase the association’s history, success stories and future aspirations following the vision of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the founder and first former President of the Association. The evening concluded with a grandiose “The Symphony of Light Horse Show.”