Thailand team champions All Asia Cup 2024 trophy

Thailand team played against the Brunei team in the finals at the VS Sports Club and Siam Polo Park, situated in the Bang Bo District of Samut Prakan Province.

Kanoksakdi Bhinsaeng, President of the Thailand Polo Association, discloses that the All Asia Cup stands as one of the most outstanding tournaments in Asia. Most recently conducted for the 6th time by the vision of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to develop the capabilities of ASEAN polo athletes to be internationally recognised and broaden the awareness of polo.

This year's edition has garnered participation from five countries, namely China, Brunei, the Philippines, Mongolia, and Thailand.

Particularly noteworthy is the involvement of honourable polo athletes, including Prince Abdul Mateen ibni Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah, Prince Jeffrey Bolkiah and Prince Bahar Jeffrey Bolkiah from the Brunei National Team.

The final matches were riveting, with the Thailand team securing a 6 - 3 victory against the Brunei team conquering the ALL ASIA CUP 2024 trophy bestowed by Aimorn Srivaddhanaprabha, the Chairman of King Power Group.

Other awards included are; The Best Pony Award presented by Yunyong Thaicharoen - Chief Wealth Banking Officer and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, winning The Most Valued Player (MVP) Award presented by Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Group CEO Boon Rawd Brewery.