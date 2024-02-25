Patty Tavatanakit secures thrilling home victory at Honda LPGA Thailand

The 24-year-old Bangkokian displayed nerves of steel as she sealed her victory with a flawless final round 67, finishing at 21 under par 267 with a single stroke.

“I’m honestly speechless. I was so nervous today, and I choked a bit with so many Thai fans showing up to support me,” said Patty, who marked her second LPGA victory since her historic win at the ANA Inspiration in 2021.

Patty’s latest triumph adds to her recent winning streak, having clinched victory at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia just last week. The world No. 43 has become the second Thai champion at this tournament, following in the footsteps of former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn in 2021.

“It’s been a dream come true for me to win a home tournament in front of my parents. The 15th hole was a turning point as I won huge support from fans,” said Patty, whose dedicated efforts to a strict fitness regimen last season have paid dividends this year.