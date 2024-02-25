Patty Tavatanakit secures thrilling home victory at Honda LPGA Thailand
Former champion Patty Tavatanakit electrified local crowds as she secured a victory in the prestigious US$1.7 million Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Bangkokian displayed nerves of steel as she sealed her victory with a flawless final round 67, finishing at 21 under par 267 with a single stroke.
“I’m honestly speechless. I was so nervous today, and I choked a bit with so many Thai fans showing up to support me,” said Patty, who marked her second LPGA victory since her historic win at the ANA Inspiration in 2021.
Patty’s latest triumph adds to her recent winning streak, having clinched victory at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia just last week. The world No. 43 has become the second Thai champion at this tournament, following in the footsteps of former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn in 2021.
“It’s been a dream come true for me to win a home tournament in front of my parents. The 15th hole was a turning point as I won huge support from fans,” said Patty, whose dedicated efforts to a strict fitness regimen last season have paid dividends this year.
Patty also secured the winner’s cheque of $255,000 (9.17 million baht).
Her competitor Valenzuela, aiming to make history as the first LPGA winner from Switzerland, also delivered a remarkable performance, carding a stellar 63, including an eagle on the fifth hole and seven birdies, six of which came on the back of nine, finishing at 20 under-par-268.
“I gave my all out there. I’m proud of the way I played,” Valenzuela said.
Sei Young Kim of South Korea, the 2020 Women’s PGA Championship winner, closed with a solid 65 to finish at 18 under-par-270 to land at a joint third position alongside countrywoman Hye-jin Choi, who carded a 66. Last year’s runner-up Natthakritta Vongtaveelap shot a 65, earning a tied fifth position at 271 while rising star Jaravee Boonchant landed at a joint ninth position on 273. Former champion Ariya concluded with a tied 13th position at 274.