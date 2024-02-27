Four keys to victory for ONE 166 main event 

In the ONE 166 headliner, however, two-weight MMA king Anatoly Malykhin is hunting his own piece of history when he faces ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder for a second time.

If the heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA divisional ruler is successful, he’ll become the first MMA athlete in history to hold world titles in three weight classes.

It promises to be another fascinating clash of styles at Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on March 1, when the Russian wrecking machine rematches one of the most dangerous submission aces on the planet.

Here is how the fight could be decided.

Malykhin at middleweight

Before he faces De Ridder once again, Malykhin’s first battle will be against the scales.

The hulking knockout artist has fought his entire career, save for his first fight with De Ridder, at heavyweight, amassing 13 wins with 10 first-round finishes.

The major question mark over this fight is whether he can make the middleweight limit. Not only that, but does his famous punching power come down to 205 pounds with him after he weighed 240 pounds in his most recent fight?