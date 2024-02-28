"Pam" Suphakamol Vuntanadit: First Thai, Asian dressage rider at 2024
The edition of the CHI AL SHAQAB CDI5*, one of the world's most prestigious equestrian tournaments, in Qatar.
She has had a good result and now aims to qualify for the FEI World Cup Finals.
Thai equestrian “Pam” Suphakamol Vuntanadit made history as the first dressage rider from Thailand who has competed in a CDI5*, the world’s top-level equestrian competition, and the only Asian this time to receive an invitation to take part in the CHI AL SHAQAB CDI5* (one of the world’s top-level events) in Doha, Qatar from Feb 22-24, 2024.
The CHI AL SHAQAB CDI5* is one of the five biggest equestrian tournaments in the world and the only top-class event in the Middle East and Asia with the other four staged in Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and the Netherlands. There were three disciplines show jumping, dressage, and para-dressage.
Host nation Qatar has invited 18 top riders from 15 countries to compete in the tournament and was responsible for travel, accommodation, and food expenses for the athletes, horses, and staff.
Suphakamol and her horse Dreamboat BCN were invited by Qatar to participate in the CHI AL SHAQAB CDI5*. She made history as the first Thai dressage rider to compete in the top CDI5* level.
Suphakamol and her horse Dreamboat BCN joined forces and achieved an impressive result. She had her personal best of 65.5444% in the Grand Prix on the first day and managed to qualify for the Grand Prix Special, in which she finished in fourth place.
Suphakamol has had outstanding performances and has been recognized by the international equestrian community after she competed in tournaments in 20 international events from 8 different countries across the world at the Grand Prix level since 2022.
Suphakamol now plans to compete to qualify for the FEI World Cup Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in April 2024.