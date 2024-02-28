"Pam" Suphakamol Vuntanadit: First Thai, Asian dressage rider at 2024

She has had a good result and now aims to qualify for the FEI World Cup Finals.

Thai equestrian “Pam” Suphakamol Vuntanadit made history as the first dressage rider from Thailand who has competed in a CDI5*, the world’s top-level equestrian competition, and the only Asian this time to receive an invitation to take part in the CHI AL SHAQAB CDI5* (one of the world’s top-level events) in Doha, Qatar from Feb 22-24, 2024.

The CHI AL SHAQAB CDI5* is one of the five biggest equestrian tournaments in the world and the only top-class event in the Middle East and Asia with the other four staged in Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and the Netherlands. There were three disciplines show jumping, dressage, and para-dressage.