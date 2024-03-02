Thammanoon Sriroj, Champion of Senior Golf Championship Asian Tour
Thammanoon Sriroj showed his good form as a champion of the Asian Tour, winning the Senior Golf Championship and receiving a prize money of 300,000 baht.
Golf Senior Championship, Sunward Senior Championship, Friday, March 1, 2024, is the last day of the competition.
Thammanoon Sriroj, a 54-year-old golfer from the past 5 Asian Tour championships, started as the co-leader with a score of 6 under par, still performing well when he scored 10 under par for a total of 3 days. Thammanun had a total score of 16 under par. This champion Receives another 300,000 baht in prize money.
As for Udon Duangdecha, his total score was 10 under par and he was runner-up. Received prize money of 135,000 baht, Rangsan Raksomjit won 3rd place with a total score of 7 under par, received a prize money of 88,000 baht, while Thaworn Wiratchan made a total score of 6 under par and won 4th place, with Hiroyuki Fujita, Yoshino.
Bu Tsukada, two Japanese pros from the Japan Senior Tour, and Somkiat Srisanga finished with a combined score of 5 under par, joint 5th place.
“In the first period of play, we tried to play continuously and scored 2 under while the group in front began to put pressure on us. Always keeping score Until a chip-in for birdie on the par-4 13th hole changed the momentum of the game. and play with more comfort I secretly regret that I made a close birdie putt on the 16th hole or I would have broken the Legacy course record. However, I am glad that I achieved the championship. Thanks to the association, the stadium and all the sponsors. This year, the goal is to play on the Japan Senior Tour, which starts in April. And if there is an opportunity, I will come back to play golf in Thailand,” said Thammanoon Sriroj, champion of the Sunward Senior Championship.
Suthin Darunyotin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, said, “I feel the beauty of the perfect game. Thanks to all sponsors who support the association with good activities for members to compete in a fun way. This time it also attracted the attention of foreigners. Especially a group of golfers from the Japan Senior Tour who accepted to join in the competition. Make the competition fun and intense. I promise to try my best. for all members Congratulations to Prothammanoon on this victory."