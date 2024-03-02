Thammanoon Sriroj, Champion of Senior Golf Championship Asian Tour

Golf Senior Championship, Sunward Senior Championship, Friday, March 1, 2024, is the last day of the competition.

Thammanoon Sriroj, a 54-year-old golfer from the past 5 Asian Tour championships, started as the co-leader with a score of 6 under par, still performing well when he scored 10 under par for a total of 3 days. Thammanun had a total score of 16 under par. This champion Receives another 300,000 baht in prize money.

As for Udon Duangdecha, his total score was 10 under par and he was runner-up. Received prize money of 135,000 baht, Rangsan Raksomjit won 3rd place with a total score of 7 under par, received a prize money of 88,000 baht, while Thaworn Wiratchan made a total score of 6 under par and won 4th place, with Hiroyuki Fujita, Yoshino.

Bu Tsukada, two Japanese pros from the Japan Senior Tour, and Somkiat Srisanga finished with a combined score of 5 under par, joint 5th place.