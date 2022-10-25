Chiang Mai unveils latest watery tourist attraction – Klong Me Kha

The new attraction is located in Muang district, just two kilometres or a five-minute drive from Chiang Mai Gate and Pratu Tha Phae.

The renovated destination takes inspiration from Japan’s famous Otaru Canal and is already attracting crowds of visitors for strolling, exercise, and relaxation. Residents of the area have added their own finishing touches, planting homegrown flowers and greenery along both sides of the waterway.

Chiang Mai Municipality is also encouraging locals who live along the canal to turn their houses into shops and stalls selling food, beverages and desserts to generate revenue for the community.

The romantic atmosphere will soar from November 7 to 9, when the Yee Peng Lantern Festival will light up the canal. Visitors can also expect traditional performances staged by residents.