Why tourists are still burning 1 million baht for a couple of nights on Koh Kut

Choose a villa

Prices range from an eye-watering 40,000 baht ($1,140 dollars) per night to a whopping 500,000 baht for the most expensive villa.

If that’s within your price range, the next step is to choose your preferred type:

1. Bayview Pool Villa

Bayview Pool Villa Suites come in three sizes. The one-bedroom suite has room for three adults and two children in its spacious 464 square metres. Amenities include a dressing room, outdoor bathroom, dining table, sun loungers and a private pool.

Not big enough? A four-bedroom Bayview Villa (1,211sqm) will fit 12 guests while the five-bed version (1,845sqm) has room for 14.

2. Beach Pool Villa

Prefer a pad by ocean? The Beach Pool Villa comes with one, two, three or five bedrooms to accommodate anything from a small party of four guests to a crowd of 14.

3. The Sunset Ocean View Villa

Further up the hill are the Sunset Ocean View Villas, available in four sizes from a one-bedroom family unit to the five-bedroom party mansion.

Need an even bigger place? You’re out of luck – the six-bedroom Sunset Ocean View Villa was the one that burnt to the ground in March.

Let’s talk money

Super-rich tourists on a tight budget can choose the cheapest room: the Bayview Pool Villa Suite for 2-3 adults comes with a king-size bed (or two twin beds) for around 40,000 baht ($1,140).

Before March, you could have grabbed the top-price Sunset Ocean View Pool Reserve Villa for a bargain 500,000 baht per night (it was 800,000 baht before Covid-19). It boasted 2,928sqm with six bedrooms on two floors. The lower floor housed a pool, dining room, wine cellar, gym, bedrooms, and dressing room. The upper floor featured the master bedroom, bedrooms, dressing room, reading room, living room, and spa.

Since the fire, large groups of ultra-wealthy tourists have had to slum it in the smaller five-bedroom villas.

Beyond the private villas, the resort is dotted with outdoor pools, restaurants, and fitness centre. Butlers are also on hand to provide personal service for guests.

The “No News No Shoes” theme is designed to root barefooted guests in nature, disconnecting them from the stress of the outside world.

When tummies begin rumbling, there’s buffet breakfast and dinner and an a la carte menu for lunch. For a culinary highlight, try the Treepod Dining five metres above the ground.

Day and night activities include cycling, boat trips for firefly watching, water sports, and outdoor film screenings. For pampering, there’s a spa, massage, sauna, and hot spring. For exercise, guests have the option of the fitness room, yoga room, or tennis courts.