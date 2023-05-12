Asean leaders meeting in Labuan Bajo: Why is the Indonesian town known as the next Bali?

Labuan Bajo is the gateway to the Komodo National Park, where travellers, apart from checking out the lizards, can hike over picturesque terrain, frolic on white beaches and dive in crystal-clear waters that are home to large clusters of colourful reefs and exotic aquatic creatures.

A popular destination is Kanawa Island, a paradise of chalk-white beaches and turquoise waters that rival the best beaches in Thailand and the Philippines.

Another is Kalong Island for the spectacular display of thousands of bats – flying foxes – streaming out of their caves to search for food across Flores Island as the sun sets.

Labuan Bajo’s main street, Jalan Soekarno Hatta, is a busy artery of restaurants, local rumah makan (eating houses), cafes, travel agencies and dive shops.