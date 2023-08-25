Cheapest Domestic, Regional and Intercontinental Air Routes from Thailand
As inflation bites, travelers globally are on the lookout for the best deals out there. To help bargain hunters on their way, digital travel platform Agoda shares the cheapest routes that were booked on Agoda in early August by travelers from Thailand.
With thousands of flight routes from Thailand to choose from on Agoda, Thai travelers had access to fares starting as low as US$8 , ranking first among ten Asia Pacific markets for the lowest domestic rate together with the Philippines.
Regionally, Thailand also ties with the Philippines but this time in third place with a US$26 flight, US$14 more than the cheapest regional flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore. Bangkok – Melbourne, the cheapest intercontinental flight from Thailand in the ranking at 8th place, was booked for US$218. Indians have the most affordable intercontinental flight: Delhi to Dubai was available for only US$90.
Peerapol Sa-ngamuang, Country Director, Thailand at Agoda: “It’s great to see travelers finding such amazing flight deals on Agoda. These bargains show there are real deals to be found if you are prepared to be flexible with carrier, route, and timing. Pricing of course changes with demand, and we seek to get the best prices available for wherever you want to fly. Domestic, regionally, or cross continents.”
The most affordable flights from Thailand:
Domestic: Bangkok (BKK) to Krabi (KBV), THB283
The cheapest domestic flight booked in Thailand departed from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport and lands in Krabi, booked earlier in August for only THB283. The coastal town is worth a visit on its own, but it’s also the gateway to Ko Phi Phi and many other islands in the Andaman Sea. The flight time to Krabi is usually less than 90 minutes.
Regional: Bangkok (DMK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL), THB920
The cheapest regional option from Thailand was a flight from Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport to Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur. ‘KL’ is a great place to experience the unique culture and cuisine of Malaysia. The flight takes around 2 hours and 30 minutes and was recently booked for just THB920.
Intercontinental: Bangkok (BKK) to Melbourne (MEL), THB7,713
Melbourne, the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state Victoria, is world-renowned for its arts scene, sporting events, coffee culture, and vibrant nightlife. Melbourne is about a 9-hour flight from Bangkok and a one-way ticket was recently booked on Agoda for just THB7,713.
Agoda looked at the total fare per passenger, including taxes and surcharges, in eleven markets across Asia Pacific. The fares are the cheapest fares from actual bookings made on Agoda between August 1-14 and for travel in September and October this year.
Agoda built its global reputation as an online travel booking platform for hotels and vacation homes and has seen its flight bookings take off since launching on the platform in 2019. There are now 130,000 flight routes available to book on Agoda.
Agoda is hosting its first-ever immersive event ‘Fly For Less’ in Bangkok this September. Explore an unforgettable experience where Agoda's data meets the imagination, offering a visually stunning and immersive journey that takes the public to Agoda's top-flight destinations.
The public is invited to take a virtual journey to Agoda's top flight destinations from Thursday, 14 to Saturday, 16 September at Central World Square C, from 17:00–22:00 on Thursday and from 10:00–22:00 on Friday and Saturday.
Guests attending the Fly For Less event will have the chance to win one of the 100 free flights to dream locations around the world! Plus, seize an exclusive opportunity to score US$10 off flight bookings made from September 14 - 16! This is your chance to “See the World for Less” and unlock a world of adventure, discovery, and travel fantasies.
Lowest flight fares for departures in September – October, booked between August 1-14, 2023