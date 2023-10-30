Thai Vietjet - The 1st to implement AOT's Biometric Identification System

The "Smart Path" is an automated biometric identification system that makes use of facial recognition technology to quickly confirm a passenger's identity at various verification touchpoints before departure.

The 'Smart Path' enables passengers to complete the necessary procedures at the airport in a way that is more practical, accurate, and time-saving.

Passengers are only required to grant the permit for the use of their identification information while checking in at the check-in counter to allow the system to collect their identification information and generate a set of data called "One ID" that includes their personal identification information, biometric identification, travel itinerary, and travel token, which can be enrolled and verified within a few seconds.

The One ID will be utilized for passenger identity verification during all the pre-departure processes, including, pre-security screening and self-serviced boarding, without the necessity to present their personal identification document and boarding pass.