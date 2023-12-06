Tourists enjoy Pathum Thani’s blooming sunflower wonderland
Travellers flock to a sunflower field in Pathum Thani province to marvel at the beauty of the yellow blossoms and immerse themselves in local traditions.
The 5-rai (just under 1 hectare) field is located within the headquarters of CPRAM, a subsidiary of the giant Thai conglomerate CP Group. The attraction is open from 8.30am to 6pm until December 17. This is the fourth time that this event is being held.
Apart from the sunflowers, the field also sports young golden shower trees as part of the “Space Golden Shower Project” initiated by the National Science and Technology Development Agency. These plants were nurtured in space until they began sprouting before being replanted on Earth.
The golden shower tree, also known as purging cassia or Indian laburnum, holds the distinction of being both the national tree and the national flower of Thailand.
In addition to enjoying the blooming sunflowers, visitors to the site can also capture moments at picturesque tourist spots, purchase locally crafted goods and experience the local ways of living.
CPRAM has said it aims to transform its sunflower field into a burgeoning tourist destination in Pathum Thani, contributing to the growth of the local grassroots economy.