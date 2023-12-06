Tourists enjoy Pathum Thani’s blooming sunflower wonderland

The 5-rai (just under 1 hectare) field is located within the headquarters of CPRAM, a subsidiary of the giant Thai conglomerate CP Group. The attraction is open from 8.30am to 6pm until December 17. This is the fourth time that this event is being held.

Apart from the sunflowers, the field also sports young golden shower trees as part of the “Space Golden Shower Project” initiated by the National Science and Technology Development Agency. These plants were nurtured in space until they began sprouting before being replanted on Earth.

The golden shower tree, also known as purging cassia or Indian laburnum, holds the distinction of being both the national tree and the national flower of Thailand.