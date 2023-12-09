Seeking a low-carbon tourist experience? Seven options in Thailand

This travel experience is organised by Ban Pak Klang Suan Bang Ko Bua.

Noteworthy is the commitment to environmental sustainability, with this package being carbon neutral through low-carbon activities and offsetting 4kg CO2 equivalent per traveller through local projects.

Photo by GO by The Glory Worldwide

2. Healthy Samui Coco Life — Surat Thani province

This enriching tourism experience is curated by "GO by The Glory Worldwide”.

Embark on a scenic cycling tour around Samui Island, exploring unique destinations on the southern part of the island. Revel in the refreshing taste of coconuts at a charming beach bar, indulge in coconut juice at Fisherman Village, pedal through coconut plantations to reach a secluded beach, and visit a local restaurant to discover various herbs and ingredients used in crafting healthy Thai dishes. Additionally, partake in the creation of Thai herbal compress balls.

Healthy Samui Coco Life offers a unique opportunity to cycle through the hidden gems of Samui Island. Immerse yourself in the local community, meet the residents, and witness their distinctive way of life centred around the renowned Samui coconut.

Photo by GO by The Glory Worldwide

Photo by GO by The Glory Worldwide

Featuring a blend of food, adventure, and breathtaking scenery, this journey provides an in-depth understanding of Samui's beautiful lifestyle.

Notably, this package is environmentally conscious, with low-carbon activities and carbon offsetting of 14.75kg CO2eq per traveller through local projects.

Photo by Following Giants

3. Elephant Natural Habitat — Krabi province

When you visit Thailand, watching elephants is a must. However, if you prefer not to ride them or witness unnatural performances, but instead want to see them in their natural habitat, in a way that is safe for both you and the elephants, this is the activity for you.

You can embark on a forest exploration with the elephants in the "Walking tour with wild giants" activity, followed by "Shooting seed balls to plant trees”. The trees you plant will become a source of food for the elephants.

This not only avoids carbon emissions but also aids in carbon absorption through the planted trees.

Photo by Following Giants

This choice is perfect for those who seek an enjoyable, authentic, sustainable, and elephant-friendly experience. Witness our gentle giants roaming freely and happily leading the way in their natural surroundings.

Additionally, this package is environmentally conscious, being carbon neutral through low-carbon activities and offsetting 1.82kg CO2eq per traveller through local projects.

This immersive travel experience is organised by Following Giants.

Photo by AccessTasty Explore

4. Cooking class — Nakhon Pathom province

This tourism experience is curated by AccessTasty Explore.

Nakhon Pathom is a province blessed with abundant and high-quality food resources. It produces premium ingredients for top-notch culinary experiences. The region is known for its delicious fruits and excellent rice, and is undoubtedly a delight for cooking enthusiasts. A visit here and learning to cook from the locals would be a memorable experience.

Engage in "Cooking Pad Thai using a charcoal stove" and "Making homemade tofu", exciting one-day activities. It's a day filled with fun, satisfaction, and culinary knowledge, offering a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Thai cooking.

Moreover, this package emphasises environmental responsibility, being carbon neutral through low-carbon activities and offsetting 6.31 kgCO2eq per traveller through local projects.

Photo by FB คนถ่อแพ นั่งแพ แลคลอง ชุมชนแพรกหนามแดง

5. Canal rafting in the Phraek Namdaeng community — Samut Songkhram province

If you are looking for adventure, bamboo rafting along the Praek Nam Daeng canal in Samut Songkhram province, the smallest province in Thailand, is for you. The province is small but rich in agricultural abundance. Blessed with numerous rivers and canals, exploring the waterways here is an unparalleled experience. Our adventure of choice involves the use of bamboo rafts along the Praek Nam Daeng canal.

Bamboo rafting through the local village is an eco-friendly tourism activity that respects nature. It operates within the natural ebb and flow of the water system. Every descent down the canal is guided by the water schedule, aligning with the principles of nature. From the water system to the passing birds and playful monkeys, each element depends on the natural rhythm. Even the sea crabs that enter the traps to be observed are guided by the forces of nature. It's an immersive experience that allows you to connect with nature in its purest form.

Photo by FB คนถ่อแพ นั่งแพ แลคลอง ชุมชนแพรกหนามแดง

These activities happen throughout the year, especially during the current season when water levels are rising.

Most importantly, this activity contributes to creating income within the community, benefiting the oarsmen too. Additionally, there are extra activities such as catching sea crabs with Thai equipment called “Yok Yo”, creating toys using parts of mangroves, and rafting through a mangrove tunnel.

This package is designed to be environmentally responsible, being carbon neutral through low-carbon activities and offsetting 0.45 kg CO2eq per traveller through local projects.

Photo By Silver Hawk Group

6. Amazing Phang-Nga Bay and Forest Market local life

Immerse yourself in the local culture and connect with the new generation of tourists by experiencing life with the locals. The journey begins at "Lard Long Lae @ Bang Nu”, a market established through the collaboration of villagers with a commitment to environmental friendliness. The market, surrounded by a lush atmosphere, features booths offering a variety of vegetables, local fruits, traditional foods, and snacks passed down through generations. Prepare your taste buds for a delightful culinary experience.

Next, venture to the Ban Sam Chong Nuea community, a waterfront community deeply rooted in marine resources for generations. Enjoy a village lunch before boarding the iconic long-tail boat known as "Hua Tong”, a local vessel used by southern villagers.

Phang Nga Bay offers various travel routes, and this particular journey provides a unique perspective away from the crowded tourist areas.

Visit Longlae Market at Baan Nu, indulge in the ambience of Baan Sam Chong Nuea community, and marvel at the scenic beauty of mangroves, and the signature trees in the middle of the sea. Cruise through Diamond Cave, Phang Nga Bay, James Bond Island, and Ping Kan Island, all operated by Silver Hawk Group.

This package is committed to environmental sustainability, being carbon neutral through low-carbon activities and offsetting 17.80 kg CO2eq per traveller through local projects.

Photo by Bang Rong Connect

7. Bang Rong community-based tourism — Phuket province

Embark on a meaningful journey to discover the hidden gem of the Andaman region through the authentic lifestyle of Phuket at the "Bang Rong" community-based tourism.

These experiences provide a unique insight into the local way of life, offering something that money cannot buy. The packages are available for half-day experiences and up to two-day adventures.

Importantly, these initiatives contribute 100% to sustainable development within the community, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared and support the well-being of the local residents.

Photo by Bang Rong Connect

Here you will paint batik bags, peel and taste fresh pineapple, experience rubber tapping with local people, collect coconuts and prepare food, take a long-tail boat to explore mangroves, learn how to angle for octopuses, release blue crabs and make BBQ at Pae Island.

This tourism experience is curated by Bang Rong Connect.

This package is carbon neutral through low carbon activities and offsetting 8 kgCO2eq/traveller from a local project.