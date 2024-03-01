Visa waivers spur Thai wanderlust to China

Not only have accommodation searches from Chinese travelling to Thailand increased since the introduction of visa-free travel for Chinese tourists, but also, in addition, the first month of the year saw five times more Thais search for accommodation in Mainland China compared to January 2023.

China ranks 7th in Thailand’s top searched destinations for the start of 2024, up from 18th before the visa waiver initiative launched in January 2024. The top five destinations for early-year travel are Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore respectively, which are all easily accessible for Thai travellers without the need for a travel visa.

Visa exemption schemes enable travellers to be more spontaneous and adventurous, whether travel preferences are to immerse in a new environment or to enjoy quiet time away from the crowds, Agoda spotlights popular options in China where Thais can fly direct to explore without the need of a visa.

Guangzhou, Guangdong Province

Located in southern China, Guangzhou entices travellers with its array of experiences. Being the capital and largest city of the province, the “City of Flowers” is known for its vibrant blossoms all year round and Cantonese cuisine. Embark on a journey at Chimelong Safari Park aboard the "Safari on Wheels" trams. Traverse through the savannahs, plains, lakes, and all the different habitats where the animals roam safely and freely. Marvel at intricate engravings, or vibrant stucco reliefs within Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, a traditional academic complex.